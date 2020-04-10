Botswana: Police Arrest Zwenshambe Jss Staff for Hosting Party

10 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Portia Ikgopoleng

Masunga — Masunga police have arrested 10 Zwenshambe Junior Secondary School staff for hosting a party on Wednesday.

Station commander, Superintendent Gaolatlhe Ngayaya, stated that 10 officers being some teachers, drivers and support staff hosted a party in one of the staff houses when police were called in to intervene.

She noted that upon arriving at the scene, the perpetrators had locked doors and denied the police entry. The police were forced to break a door to gain entry.

The station commander said it was a common trend by non-essential workers within the district to gather in large numbers at their institutional houses, thus violating the social distancing regulation.

She said the behavior was disappointing more so it being displayed by public servants who should be helping government enforce the law during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supt Ngayaya noted that it was imperative for officers who were not on duty to adhere to regulations, adding that 'it is saddening for the police to be attending to cases where public officers contravene the law.'

Supt Ngayaya further indicated that movement was uncontrollable in Masunga to a point where civilians overwhelmed the police.

She stated that some people had even developed a habit of monitoring police movements so that they could take advantage of that and inform their friends on police whereabouts.

This, she said was a display of lawlessness from Batswana because it showed that people did not take this pandemic seriously.

The station commander highlighted that the purpose of travel permits was to restrict movement and noted that some people were abusing these permits.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.