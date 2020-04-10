Botswana: Some MPs Now Under Govt Supervised Quarantine

10 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Director of Health Services, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, has taken action against some Members of Parliament who breached quarantine rules yesterday.

Dr Tshipayagae says in a statement that it is regrettable that MPs breached the rules. Such MPs have now been put under government supervised quarantine.

The MPs visited supermarkets after being put on quarantine.

This follows adjournment of a special sitting of Parliament in Gaborone where MPs endorsed and passed a six months state of emergency request as well as Emergency Powers for (Covid-19) Regulations.

Dr Tshipayagae explains that the President Dr Mkgweetsi Masisi summoned a meeting of the National Assembly on April 8 and at the end of the meeting it was discovered that those who attended the meeting were exposed to a nurse on duty who had tested positive to COVID-19.

The director duly took the President, Vice President, MPs, senior government officials and members of staff and media through procedure to self-isolate so as to minimize risk. To that end all those in attendance filled the required forms for contact tracing, the release says.

Furthermore, all who attended are urged to follow home quarantine rules and not risk spread of the disease to members of their families and the public .

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

