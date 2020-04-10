Botswana: Permits for Necessary Travel

10 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Topo Monngakgotla

Kanye — Regional health coordinator in the Southern District has urged residents to apply for travel permits when it is essential for them to do so.

Ms Josephine Mosimanewakgosi made the call in an interview on Wednesday. She expressed concern that high number of people applying for travel permits could undermine the country's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19.

She was concerned that most applicants wished to continue going about their lives as normal. She, however, explained that nobody seeking medical assistance would be denied a permit.

Ms Mosimanewakgosi said 17 border jumpers, who were recently arrested by the police along the Phitshane Molopo border, were on a mandatory 14-day quarantine at Warm Hands hotel and Warm Hands guest house in Kanye, but none had shown signs of the corona virus.

She further shared that three COVID-19 exposed patients were in isolation at Ditsweletse clinic in Jwaneng and two at Lotlhakane West near Moshupa. Be that as it may, she said the situation was under control in the region.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

