Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Has Opted for 'Transparency' in Communication

Algeria has opted for "transparency" in communicating the number of contaminations and deaths due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), said Thursday Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Abderrahmane Benbouzid.

"In all countries of the world, the given figures do not reflect reality because it is impossible to test the whole population, hence a good number of patients who escape testing," he explained, referring in particular "to those who do not check and healthy contaminated persons who are declared contaminated once they present the symptoms of the virus, in addition to those who have no disorder but are contaminated and therefore do not ask to be tested."

"Only those who are or have been in contact with contaminated and those with disorders are tested. We have the figures for the tests we did and if we manage to have several test sites, we will get more data," he continued.

Commenting on the purpose of the videoconference, he said it is a new opportunity to "take advantage of China's experience so as to find solutions specific to Algeria."

"No one can say that he is in control of the situation and that he has all the data because they change from day to day, or even from hour to hour," affirmed the minister.