Botswana: Kasane Dhmt Releases 11 From Quarantine

Kasane — The number of quarantined people in Kasane facilities continues to decline following the release of 11 more that tested negative to the coronavirus.

Kasane District Health Management Team (DHMT) coordinator, Dr Botshelo Kgwaadira, said the 11 were issued with COVID-19 clearance certificates and travelling permits in order to reach their various destinations.

This brought to 18 the number of people who were discharged after testing negative.

Dr Kgwaadira explained that some of their destinations included Gaborone, Gabane, Mandunyane and Maun, explaining that those remaining were tested and results sent to the main laboratory in Gaborone for verification.

He said anybody who would test positive for coronavirus would not be released but isolated.

Furthermore, he explained that they were still awaiting results of 29 suspected cases resident at Chobe Marina Lodge. Since beginning of March 26, Kasane quarantined 152 people in various hotel facilities.

Meanwhile, Kasane Police Station's Superintendent James Maabong said in an interview that they had recorded 15 cases of people who failed to comply with the lockdown regulations.

Superintendent Maabong said regulation on movement of persons during the lockdown stated that any person shall remain confined to their place of residence, enclosure of the yard, or space to avoid contracting any disease outside their yard.

He said a person who contravened this section was liable to a fine not exceeding P5000, or to a term not exceeding six months imprisonment, or both.

Supt Maabong said most were charged a fine of P500 and above, adding that those who will not pay their fines will be taken to court for further action.

Source : BOPA