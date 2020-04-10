Botswana: Kasane Dhmt Releases 11 From Quarantine

10 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Kasane — The number of quarantined people in Kasane facilities continues to decline following the release of 11 more that tested negative to the coronavirus.

Kasane District Health Management Team (DHMT) coordinator, Dr Botshelo Kgwaadira, said the 11 were issued with COVID-19 clearance certificates and travelling permits in order to reach their various destinations.

This brought to 18 the number of people who were discharged after testing negative.

Dr Kgwaadira explained that some of their destinations included Gaborone, Gabane, Mandunyane and Maun, explaining that those remaining were tested and results sent to the main laboratory in Gaborone for verification.

He said anybody who would test positive for coronavirus would not be released but isolated.

Furthermore, he explained that they were still awaiting results of 29 suspected cases resident at Chobe Marina Lodge. Since beginning of March 26, Kasane quarantined 152 people in various hotel facilities.

Meanwhile, Kasane Police Station's Superintendent James Maabong said in an interview that they had recorded 15 cases of people who failed to comply with the lockdown regulations.

Superintendent Maabong said regulation on movement of persons during the lockdown stated that any person shall remain confined to their place of residence, enclosure of the yard, or space to avoid contracting any disease outside their yard.

He said a person who contravened this section was liable to a fine not exceeding P5000, or to a term not exceeding six months imprisonment, or both.

Supt Maabong said most were charged a fine of P500 and above, adding that those who will not pay their fines will be taken to court for further action.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.