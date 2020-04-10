Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Help Monitor the Young and the Elderly As Temperatures Drop...

9 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

There is a need to monitor the young and the elderly who are more vulnerable to low temperatures as the country is heading towards the winter season, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

The call comes at a time when the country is fighting the spread of COVID-19, which thrives mostly in low temperatures.

Responding to questions on the weather patterns MSD meteorologists Ms Charity Denhere said thunderstorms were experienced in some most parts of the country today (Thursday) with rain and drizzle being recorded over Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces.

Rainfall was recorded in some parts of the country with Chisengu getting 60 mm, Chipinge 24 mm and Mukandi 18 mm while other areas got below 10 mm.

On the impact of the weather patterns, Ms Denhere said there is high risk of respiratory-related ailments such as asthma, hay-fever, colds and flu due to the temperature fluctuations.

"There is need to monitor, the young and the elderly as they tend to be more vulnerable to the drop in temperatures

"Health experts believe COVID-19 virus thrives in cold temperatures. Keep warm, stay home, stay indoors, stay safe, stay free from COVID-19," she said.

Ms Dendere said there is need to keep health tips given by professionals.

Read the original article on The Herald.

