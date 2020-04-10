Nigeria: COVID-19 - Katsina Govt Lifts Suspension of Sunday Church Services

The Katsina State Government has lifted suspension of Sunday Church service in the state with immediate effect, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

"Further to the government's continuous review of the measures taken to curb spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

"Gov Aminu Masari has today (Thursday) met with Christian clerics and reviewed the orders that affect weekly religious services in the state.

"The governor has directed lifting of suspension of Sunday Church Services with immediate effect.

"The services, however, are to be conducted under stipulated health and security guidelines.

"Church Services should not be prolonged in order to discharge the followers within short period, which after due consultations, agreed to be conducted within one hour.

"People are strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all rules and regulations provided by health experts in fighting the rampaging disease," he said.

NAN