Nigeria: COVID-19 - Katsina Govt Lifts Suspension of Sunday Church Services

10 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The Katsina State Government has lifted suspension of Sunday Church service in the state with immediate effect, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

"Further to the government's continuous review of the measures taken to curb spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

"Gov Aminu Masari has today (Thursday) met with Christian clerics and reviewed the orders that affect weekly religious services in the state.

"The governor has directed lifting of suspension of Sunday Church Services with immediate effect.

"The services, however, are to be conducted under stipulated health and security guidelines.

"Church Services should not be prolonged in order to discharge the followers within short period, which after due consultations, agreed to be conducted within one hour.

"People are strongly advised to maintain social distancing and adhere strictly to all rules and regulations provided by health experts in fighting the rampaging disease," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.