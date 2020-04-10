Nigeria: COVID-19 - NIMASA N700 Millionm Worth of Relief Items to Govt, Lagos

As part of its contribution towards the battle to halt the spread of Covid-19, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has handed over relief materials valued at over N700 million to both Lagos State and the federal government.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Lagos, Director General of the NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said besides the N50 million cash donation made the previous week, the agency was joining hands with government to stop the spread of the virus by supporting the initiative of government.

Jamoh, who was silent on the amount spent to purchase the relief material and equipment, however, disclosed that one ventilator cost N15 million, "and over thirty has been acquired, including six fast intervention boats, three fire fighting vehicles, three Ambulances, Personal Protective Equipment, PPE amongst others."

The agency had earlier made a donation of N50million cash to contain the spread of the virus.

Jamoh, said the agency was working hard to see what strategic efforts it can put in place to put an end the spread of the virus.

The NIMASA boss explained that the agency was also providing skill personnel as volunteer to help the Lagos State Government in handling some of the equipment.

He also said that the agency was concentrating on communities, particularly coastal cities where the agency operates adding that the fast intervention boats was purposely meant for Nigerians living in the coastal communities but come to the hinterland from time to time.

"The issue of Coronavirus is real and we cannot afford to be laid back in trying to see the end of this chronic problem.

"We are working hard as both our staff that is the internal stakeholders and our external stakeholders to see what strategic effort we can put in place to bring this menace to the barest minimum within the shortest possible time. So we are here this evening to flag off the distribution of the some of the items and relief materials."

Jamoh also stated the agency decided to donate materials to its landlords across the country just as materials were also donated to the six geo-political zones across the country.