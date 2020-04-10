Nigeria: Dangote Turns 63 Today

Africa's biggest humanitarian, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has assured Nigerians and Africans on hope and eventual victory over the coronavirus global pandemic, if all stakeholders join hands to fight against the scourge, which has also hit Nigeria and the continent on several fronts.

In a goodwill message released on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on April 10 (today), the foremost entrepreneur commended the efforts of the organised private sector, which through an initiative tagged the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated over N21 billion to support government efforts to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

Dangote, who through his philanthropic organisation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has donated N2 billion in cash and other materials to the CACOVID Fund, also saluted the efforts of the governments at all levels and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, which is ravaging the economic, health and social sectors of the country.

In the message issued by the Dangote Group's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Dangote noted that, "all hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle an issue which has assumed a global dimension, with its impact felt all over the world. If we all work together to combat this virus, then there is light at the end of the tunnel."

To demonstrate his commitment to the anti-coronavirus cause, the business tycoon had set stage by donating N2 billion to the CACOVID Fund to support the government's efforts at tackling the pandemic.

He also donated four ambulances to the Lagos State Government to support its efforts.

Dangote and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are the biggest donors to the Coalition Against COVID-19 account domiciled in the CBN. In the wake of the pandemic, he had earlier announced an initial donation of N200 million during a meeting with NCDC, international stakeholders and donors in Abuja.

Chiejina said the company is not resting on its oars and that philanthropy, and especially healthcare support has been part of the core mandates of the Aliko Dangote Foundation. He said Dangote has been working with other private sector operators, stakeholders and relevant government authorities in the fight against the pandemic.