Uganda: Birds and Rain in Lake Mburo National Park

opinion

There are two things I learnt from my last birding excursion--be patient and be alert. And if you can, find fun people to bird with.

When we went, the weather was rainy with bursts of sunshine, so we were unsure about what to wear. Lake Mburo National Park is a great place to see lots of bird species; they come in varying colours, sizes and length of feathers.

Some of the world's renowned birders go to the Pearl of Africa, home to more than 1,000 bird species, the highest number in the region.

Birding is an expensive hobby. You need cameras, lenses, tripods, binoculars, telescopes and more. The investment is well worth it if you are to truly enjoy the experience.

There I was, learning and observing, taking in lessons for life. By a mere sound, a birder is able to tell which bird, or at least its family.

Then, a conversation that could pass for healthy debate would ensue before proof from books and Internet searches collaborated the observations.

Our lead birder Prossy Nanyombi was a great guide. Every evening, as my new found associates and friends compiled a list of the birds they had seen, they were clearly happy. Birds love water which makes Lake Mburo an ideal place for birding.

Key birding spots in the park include swampy valleys and viewing platforms near the salt licks, and inside the forest.

According to Uganda Wildlife Authority, species found at these locations include the Rufous-bellied heron, Bateleur, Coqui francolin, grey-crowned crane, black-bellied bustard and the brown-chested lapwing.

Together with 13 other lakes in the area, Lake Mburo forms part of a 50-km long wetland system linked by a swamp. The park support 68 mammal species.

Uganda is truly a beautiful country and I enjoyed my birding experience.