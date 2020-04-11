Africa: Coronavirus in Africa Tracker - How Many COVID-19 Cases & Where?

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa: 12,368
Recovered: 1,632; Confirmed coronavirus deaths: 632
Last updated: 10 April 09:50 GMT. Source: WHO; Johns Hopkins; nCoV.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
