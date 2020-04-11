Africa: Coronavirus in Africa Tracker - How Many COVID-19 Cases & Where?

People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,

analysis

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa: 12,368

Recovered: 1,632; Confirmed coronavirus deaths: 632

Last updated: 10 April 09:50 GMT. Source: WHO; Johns Hopkins; nCoV.

See all of our COVID-19 coverage here. Some highlights so far include:

Coronavirus: Beware the power grab

Africa's corona response rests on two things: markets and money transfers

Writing about "that kind of country" in a time of coronavirus

The other COVID-19 pandemic: Fake news

How will COVID-19 affect Africa's food systems?

We need to decongest prisons urgently. For everyone's sake.

The African Union must adapt, not wait. It's needed now more than ever.

Fragility, Resilience and Inequality in Zimbabwe

The COVID-19 recession is going to hurt

Africa must act locally, but keep thinking globally

The triple hit in Africa on health, the economy and politics

What might Africa teach the world? Covid-19 and Ebola compared