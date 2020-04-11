Nigeria: Buhari Felicitates With Dangote At 63

11 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja felicitated with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, describing him as a foremost industrialist, investor and philanthropist.

The president, according to a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, hailed what he described as "the large-heartedness of Africa's wealthiest man."

Adesina quoted the president as further describing Dangote as a person who had always proved his mettle whenever necessary, recalling his contributions to the fight against Ebola, polio and the current COVID-19.

The statement added that Buhari prayed God to grant Dangote long life, good health and greater successes in all areas of life.

President Buhari felicitated with the industrialist, investor and philanthropist, wishing him and his loved ones a splendid day.

The President hailed the large-heartedness of Africa's wealthiest man, noting that it was one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

According to him, "Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent."

President Buhari prayed God to grant the great son of Nigeria long life, good health, and further successes in all areas of endeavour.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.