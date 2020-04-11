Nigeria: Buhari Felicitates With Dangote At 63

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja felicitated with the President of Dangote Group of companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, describing him as a foremost industrialist, investor and philanthropist.

The President hailed the large-heartedness of Africa's wealthiest man, noting that it was one thing to be so blessed, and another to use the wealth to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

According to him, "Alhaji Dangote has always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by his generous contributions to the fight against polio, Ebola disease, the current Coronavirus, and many other challenges which have faced Nigeria, and indeed, the African continent."

