Nigeria: Lawmaker Donates N15m Rice to Osun Government

A member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Hon. Wole Oke, has donated 600 bags of rice worth N15 million to the state COVID-19 committee for distribution to the people of the state as palliative to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oke in a statement issued yesterday said that the palliative was for the people of the state irrespective of the political parties they belong to.

He said: "On behalf of myself and family we are donating N15m worth of rice to Osun State COVID19 Relief Committee for onward distribution to the good people of the state irrespective of religion or political affiliations.

"This is not the time to play politics, as of today, we have a common problem at hand which is ravaging the country and indeed the entire world. So, we must unite together and confront it collectively so that we can end it and have a state and a country we call our own.

"It is after the victory over the deadly Coronavirus scourge that we can start to think of politics again, I'm a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the core, I'm not for that for now, I have to think how I can contribute my own little quota for the well-being of my people."

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, urged the people of the state and Nigerians in general not to panic about the dreaded pandemic, but rather to observe all necessary precautionary instructions from relevant government agencies and experts, adding that with collective efforts by all and sundry, the deadly Coronavirus would soon be history.

Oke who commended the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for setting up the Committee at this critical period urged the Committee to be fair and just in the management of the palliatives.

Recall that six members of the House of Representatives from the state elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had during the week donated ₦5 million to the state COVID-19 relief Committee.