Nigeria: Gombe Gov Felicitates With Christians

11 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Segun Awofadeji

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Christian community on the occasion of this year's Easter celebration, calling on the faithful to use the period to pray for continuous peace, stability and end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said although this year's Easter celebration was coming when the world was going through difficult times occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, its consequential restrictions and economic downturn, the season provides an opportunity for unity of purpose, reinforcement of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He noted that Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country, as well as triumph of good over evil, urging the people to always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate same in their lives.

"On this occasion of Easter feast, I want to enjoin our Christian brothers and sisters in Gombe State and the world over to continue to promote peace and good neighbourliness ".

" I want to also urge you to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to sacrifice for the good and advancement of our dear state".

" I also call on you to continue to pray fervently against the COVID -19 pandemic that is threatening humanity and its means of livelihood".

"We are indeed in a trying moment but I am optimistic that with collective commitment, sacrifice and by turning to God through prayers we shall overcome the trial and emerge stronger."

Governor Yahaya said although there is no recorded case of Coronavirus in the state, Government has taken necessary steps and put measures in place for the containment of the dreaded global pandemic and mitigation of its impact.

"As you celebrate the Easter, I call on you to be mindful and observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand sanitising and other protective and preventive measures".

