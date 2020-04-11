Nigeria: Ekiti's Second Patient Tests Negative, Discharged

A second Covid -19 patient in Ekiti State has tested negative and discharged from isolation centre.

The 23-year-old man was detected a couple of weeks ago after 14 days of self-isolation.

The man, whose nature of job was said to require visiting airports was after a few days of self-isolation moved to quanratine centre located within the premises of Oba Adejugbe General Hospital in Ado Ekiti.

Governor Kayode Fayemi confirmed this on his Twitter handle, yesterday, where he revealed that the second test performed on the patient was negative.

The governor tweeted that the patient had subsequently been discharged.

Fayemi tweeted: "Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today.

"While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished. Stay home, save lives," he advised.

Fayemi tweeted further that the Ekiti COVID-19 Response Committee held its inaugural meeting Thursday and made several concrete steps.

"Our father, the Grand Patron, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) set the ball rolling with N100m donation and 800 bags of rice to the Food Bank. We are grateful."

Fayemi had last week appointed Babalola, former Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose and 44 others as menbers of the committee.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has advised Nigerians, especially Christians to exhibit patriotism and make the requisite sacrifices for the country to subdue the deadly Coronavirus, codenamed COVID-19.

The Federal parliamentarian, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said Covid 19 would be routed and defeated, if all Nigerians can make fervent prayer supplications and align with precautions outlined by the World Health Organisation and the Nigerian government.

Bamidele urged the Christians to cooperate with government through strict adherence to the precautions of personal hygiene and social distancing in all the places of worship and social gathering, to curtail the spread of the lethal disease.

The Senator, in his congratulatory message to Christians yesterday, on the occasion of Easter celebration, commemorating the death of Jesus Christ, advised that government needed the assistance of the believers in Christ at this precarious time of its history.

He said the death of Jesus Christ typified the supreme price paid to save the world from conflagration and total destruction and this, he said must be brought to bear to safeguard the nation at this time.

The Lawmaker added that declaring personal and collective fasting and prayers and keeping to social hygiene routines practices will only be in tandem with the sacrifices made by the saviour for man to live in joy and happiness, if embraced.

Bamidele appealed to Christians to cohabit peacefully with other Nigerians and celebrate with moderation and modesty, in view of the current unfortunate position the nation and the global community find themselves.

"Since Nigeria's independence, we had had many challenging and daunting times, but the issue of Coronavirus seems to be the most dangerous and terrifying as both human and economy are gravely endangered by a strange disease that has become a pandemic.

"But as serious as the situation is, we can and we shall overcome with prayers and precautions, because the Holy Book made us realise that blessed are those that liveth and walketh in the righteous path and they shall be called the sons of God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Israelites faced more excruciating pains in the Bible , but with strong and unflagging belief in Psalms 27, 121 and Isaiah 41: 31, they overcame and triumphed over their adversities.

"Jesus Christ had come and did his best through propagation of those ideals that can make us save, time has come for us to demonstrate those ideals taught to make us subdue the current situation and live in perpetual joy after victory.

"The Christ wanted us to live in peace and joy and that prompted his crucifixion and death on the cross. But the joy and victory can only come when we are holy and do the right thing.

"I felicitate with our Christian brothers and pray that the Lord that will all serve will use this celebration and prayers offered to bring the menace of Covid 19 to an end".