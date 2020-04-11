Nigeria: Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu Ask Nigerians to Obey Guidelines, Stay Safe

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his predecessor, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have enjoined Nigerians to obey government guidelines as well as stay safe in a bid to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The call was contained in separate messages issued by the duo on Friday to mark this year's Easter celebrations.

In his message, Senator Omo-Agege, called on Nigerians to strictly obey set out guidelines issued by relevant authorities to stop the spread of the pandemic.

"I urge all our people to also play their part by observing precautions and abiding by the rules being dished out by our state and federal governments as well as relevant health authorities. Again, I sincerely appeal to all our people to obey the restriction order, advice on social distancing and other lawful directives aimed at curbing the dangerous global spread of a malevolent virus."

He noted that this year's festivity calls for sober reflection, as it is happening at a time the Coronavirus pandemic is ravaging most parts of the world.

On his part, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, called on Nigerians to pray and also take responsibility by staying safe.

In his message to Christian faithful at Easter, Ekweremadu declared that the resurrection of Jesus Christ demonstrates God's power over all creation, and circumstances, even infirmity and death.

"At Easter, I enjoin the Christian faithful to go to God in prayer that His resurrection power may heal our nation and indeed a despaired world ravaged by COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I also enjoin all Nigerians to take responsibility at this critical time, adhering religiously to the precautionary measures, protocol, and guidelines released by the various strata of government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in order to prevent community spread of the virus", he said.

Ekweremadu, however, urged Nigeria to be of good courage, assuring that just like other epidemics and pandemics of the past, this too shall pass by God's grace and the nation and the world would also come out stronger, with lessons learnt.