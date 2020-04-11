Nigeria: Bauchi Gov Discharged By Ncdc, Says I Saw Hell in Isolation

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking shortly after he was discharged on Thursday night at about 9.10p.m., an elated Bala Mohammed declared that, " I went through hell while in isolation for treatment, I felt like I was alone but the love, affection and prayers shown to me by the people of Bauchi State really kept me going."

The governor who thanked the people of Bauchi State for standing by him all through the trying period said that, "I cannot hide my health status but if by doing so I have offended anyone, I apologise for that. It was really a trying time for me, glory to God that I was able to pass the test."

He also said, "the situation was made worst with the kidnapping of my elder brother but we thank God for his release. I have learnt a great lesson during this period and it has further strengthened me and spuring me to do more for the people of Bauchi State."

Bala Mohammed however called on people of the state not to bother to come to his office or Government House for sympathy visit saying, "Because of the social distancing practice directive, I appeal to our supporters to stay at home and continue to pray for divine intervention on the situation."

It would be recalled that the second and final sample test of the governor came out earlier on Thursday negative, a development that was received with excitement by people of the state.