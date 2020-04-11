Nigeria: Lagos Partners First Bank for E-Learning Tools

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo has disclosed that the state is currently engaged in talks with First Bank of Nigeria Limited and private sector organisations to provide one million digital devices to aid the teaching of students in Lagos State.

Mrs. Adefisayo said the State government was also exploring the option of online classes for pupils across schools in Lagos to prevent a disruption of the ongoing academic session.

According to the Commissioner, discussions are ongoing with the bank, as well as with private education consultancy firms to teach students who are currently at home and prepare them for various examinations, including the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The Commissioner said: "We have been exploring the option of moving our students to e-learning and we are cognisant of the fact that our pupils may have or may not have access to digital devices to go on the e-learning platform. Therefore, we've entered into a very exciting collaboration with First Bank to provide a million devices for students."

She explained further that the government was working with a technology firm that would provide devices, which has Nigerian curriculum, tests and quizzes on them.

"I am also glad to announce that MTN has given us airtime on these devices. First Bank has set the ball rolling with 20,000 pieces. EdFin Microfinace Bank has also given us devices for our teachers and we are open to other private firms that may want to support this initiative. Lagos Government will be funding part of the project."

The Commissioner said the government leveraged on mass media to deliver lessons to students at home since the pandemic, disclosing that the method commenced two weeks ago with Senior Secondary pupils who will be taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).