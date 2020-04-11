Nigeria Records 17 New Cases of COVID-19

10 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 305 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded eight new cases, Katsina three, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) two, while Niger, Kaduna, Anambra and Ondo recorded one each.

NCDC said: "As at 09:30 pm April 10, there are 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 58 persons have been discharged with seven deaths."

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos currently has 163 cases, FCT 56, Osun 20, Edo 12, Oyo 11, Ogun seven, Kaduna and Bauchi six each, Akwa Ibom five, Katsina four, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Delta and Ondo have two each, while Niger, Benue, and Anambra have one case each.

