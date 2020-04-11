Tanzania: MP Jumps Ship, Will 'Not Vie Any Position' in General Election

IT is still a dark tunnel as far as coronavirus (Covid-19) is concerned.

The world is not out of the woods yet. Some 'prophets' who had claimed to have had divine revelation that the pandemic would end by March 27 are now flabbergasted, since the situation is not getting better. So we need to continue being vigilant and taking the necessary precautions.

In public parlance it seems coronavirus and Covid-19 can be used interchangeably. That should not be the case. In order to learn more about this, I turned to the good old 'google' and found myself directed to the "Wiki" website. Here Covid-19 is defined as "Coronavirus disease 2019".

Apparently, there are many corona viruses. These include the Middle East Respiratory coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and the one causing Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

Is Covid-19 a pandemic or an epidemic? Is it endemic? These words seem to be used interchangeably in the media. An epidemic refers to a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease above what is normally expected.

An outbreak has the same meaning as an epidemic but is often used to describe a more limited geographical event. Pandemic refers to an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.

A disease is endemic when it has a constant presence or prevalence in a geographical population; when it has grown roots in that community. Covid-19 is a pandemic since it has spread the world over. Governments are propagating preventive measures and we should all take heed.

Let us reluctantly leave Covid-19 and look at other events that made it to the newspapers. We have in our hands, the Good Citizen of March 30, 2019. On its page three is a news item telling us what is no longer exciting, of yet another MP jumping ship from the opposition: "Another Chadema legislator to defect", runs the headline.

While for all other MPs it has been moving from the opposition to the ruling party, in this case it is from the opposition to the opposition. This is apparently "a first". Another "first" is that the MP is not transferring immediately; but will move to his former party, which is in the opposition, after his parliamentary term expires.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Whether this will be allowed or not, remains to be seen. The defecting MP gave reasons justifying his decision: the Party he was leaving had lost direction and he was fed up "with politics that allowed attack 'to' personalities", hence diverting 'to' main party's agenda to protect interests of citizens".

Clearly, according to this MP, the Party is diverting "from" (not "to") its main agenda of protecting citizens. What is he planning for the future? "He was categorical that he will not 'vie any position' in the forthcoming general election. The verb "vie" is normally used in the form of "vie for", not "vie" on its own.

Thus, you do not "vie a position"; you vie for a position. To vie for something means to compete for it. Thus our defecting MP will not be vying 'for' any position, come the next general election. He will not be standing, he will not be seeking to be elected to a position.

The MP argued that he had been accused of taking steps aimed at sabotaging the party's national chairman: "Party leaders are 'aware about' this. However, no clarification has been issued to discourage hatred against us".

"Aware about"? No. "Aware of"? Yes. Or even "aware" on its own: "Party leaders are aware of this"; "Party leaders are aware that this is happening". At this trying moment for the human race, we all need to be Covid-19 aware!

lusuggakironde@gmail.com