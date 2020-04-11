Tanzania: Yanga Outline Strategies to Generate Revenue

YOUNG Africans kit suppliers GSM said from next year, they will start using the club's brand to produce more merchandise as one way to reach many people across the world and help the club generate revenue.

This was disclosed in Dar es Salaam by GSM's Managing Director Hersi Said, who insisted that they have already signed a contract with Yanga to produce other merchandise from next year.

"From next year, apart from producing the team's jerseys, we will be responsible to make other products using the brand of Yanga like T-shirts, bracelets, cups, track suits, shoes and many other things, which will help the club to generate revenue to be channeled for the smooth running of the team," he said.

He added that since entering into partnership with the club, they have been receiving good reception from the public as far as marketing their products is concerned, saying it enables them to connect with people.

Commenting on the decision made by some clubs in Europe to slash salaries of their players due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Said pointed out that the move was not healthy here since players get not much money from their monthly salaries.

"It should be known that business throughout the world has been highly affected by the coronavirus since sports activities have been suspended, meaning that clubs are not making revenues. "Cutting salaries of players in our country cannot be a good idea because they get low salaries in comparison with big clubs in Europe, which do generate big revenues hence even if they cut a certain amount, concerned players can still survive," he said.

He further narrated that most players in the country depend on salaries to live as such, if they can have their wages slashed off, it can have a big impact on them.

Recently, the two parties amicably ended the misunderstandings which emerged when GSM decided to stop helping the club with some things which were not included in the contract.

The kit suppliers cited signing of five new players during the mini transfer window to reinforce Yanga squad as some of the things they executed but were not included in the initial contract penned by the two sides.

They however disclosed that they will continue to assist the club outside contract agreement as one way to make it strong in Africa.

In reference from recent remarks made by the club's Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz, said they will sign a total of seven A class players from the country and five B class players from outside the nation next season.