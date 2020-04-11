Tanzania: Clerics - Stick to Safety Measures

TANZANIANS have been urged to pray and adhere to the guidelines and directives issued by health experts and government officials as the nation institutes measures to tame the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Delivering sermons yesterday when observing Good Friday, the Clerics said Tanzania was going through a trying moment just like other nations in the world, adding that prayers and adherence to guidelines could save the nation from the problem.

Preaching at a Good Fri day service held at national level in Diocese of Mbulu in Manyara Region, Roman Catholic Diocese of Mbulu Bishop Anthony Lagwen, said it was the best time for Tanzanians to unite and respond with the universality of prayer.

"As the world battles COVID- 19, there is a need for in tense prayers and fasting so that God can help the world defeat the deadly virus, let us be strong in the Lord who gives new life and hope," he noted.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover.

It is called Good Friday because it marks mankind's salvation which came through Jesus Christ's crucifixion at Golgotha in Jerusalem.

Bishop Lagwen asked the people to adhere to Ministry of health directives to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Citing the example of Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane by kissing him, he said many people in the society have betrayed their friends, family, communities or organisations they are working with.

"What a Jewish leader did to Jesus who did nothing still happens in our societies today, there are judgments contrary to what is right and accusing others," he elaborated.

He added that as human beings, everyone has their weaknesses including violence, corruption, cheating, embezzlement and many more but through Jesus everything can be changed as long as someone is willing to change.

In a move to complement the government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, during the service believers were not allowed to kiss the Holy Cross as tradition demands.

He added that praising, advocating, participating in, being silent on or protecting people who oppressed others led to the downfall of the people doing so or their generation and the entire nation.

Bishop Lagwen also expressed the need for the congregation to be ready to give, be it time, talents, money or material things to others in the spirit of assisting them.