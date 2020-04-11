Rwanda Confirms Five More COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda on Friday, April 10, confirmed five more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total recorded positive cases to 118, with no reported death so far.

As of now, seven of these confirmed cases have recovered.

These new cases were found after testing 1,023 samples.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new case was identified in the ongoing exercise of tracing people who came into contact with COVID-19 confirmed cases, adding that all patients are now being treated in designated health facilities and that none of them is in critical condition.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health also emphasized that anyone who withholds information relevant for contact tracing, or knowingly fails to report COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

As the number of confirmed cases surge, the Government has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being extending the COVID-19 lockdown to 15 more days.

It is expected to go through April 19.

While in the lockdown, several precautionary measures like the washing of hands among others are to be applied.

Citizens can also call 114, a Rwanda Biomedical Centre toll-free number, for further guidance.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,469,240, while the death toll now stands at over 86, 270 and 316,520 recovered cases.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow lavie250

Tags:Coronavirus