Rwanda: Israeli Embassy Donates Four Tonnes of Food Supplies for Vulnerable Families

11 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

The Israeli Ambassador to Rwanda Ron Adam handed over four tonnes of assorted food supplies to the government on behalf of his country to support vulnerable families that have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Rwanda has so far registered 119 coronavirus cases as of Friday.

The country has set up containment measures which have forced people to stay home, leaving some with few life options.

Adam said the donation which included maize flour, beans and rice, aimed at supporting the already existing support the government is giving to its own people.

The contribution was given on behalf of the Israeli Agency for International Cooperation and Aid (MASHAV).

The sacks of food were delivered Friday morning by trucks to the main governmental distribution centre in Kicukiro district, and they were handed to the Kigali Stores.

Adam said that since the lockdown that has been in force for three weeks now, too many people in Kigali were rendered jobless especially those working in sectors like construction and transport, especially taxi-moto operators.

The government launched a programme to supply for essential commodities to these citizens, especially in urban centres, an initiative that has since been joined by other stakeholders including citizens, the private sector and international partners.

"I am glad to take at least a small part in the Government's effort to give basic food to those on need in Kigali," Adam said.

The Embassy of the State of Israel to Rwanda said it will continue to work with Rwanda to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

