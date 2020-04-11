Kenya: Ex-Kenya International Pauses Football Career to Practice Law in Norway

Former Kenyan International Christian Bwamy has been in Norway for over a decade, most of this time spent at third-tier side Follo FK.

The former Mathare United and Gor Mahia forward has been inactive since 2016.

He revealed to Nation Sport that he put his football boots aside to focus on studying law and after acquiring his qualifications he is now a practicing lawyer in Norway.

"I have been out of football because I picked a bad injury in my last assignment with Harambee Stars against Cape Verde in 2015.

It got worse while I was in Ethiopia for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. Luckily, I had an understanding with coach Bobby Williamson who limited my playing and training workload. When I came back to Norway for preseason in 2016, I did some scans and I was found with a Gilmore groin problem putting me out for a year and a half. The injury was severe as I had problems walking too," Bwamy opened up.

Bwamy moved to Follo in Norway in 2008 after impressing for Gor Mahia in 2007 while still a student at Jamhuri High School.

"2007 was a special breakthrough year as I actually scored nine goals for Gor Mahia. I was also playing for Jamhuri High School where Gor Mahia picked me and coach "Pamzo" (Sammy Omollo) gave me the chance to play for the club. After the 2007 season, I had a meeting with Mathare United boss Bob Munro who had wanted me to return to the club," Bwamy reveals.

"The situation was tense since it did not go well with Gor Mahia officials. I had been in Norway twice with Mathare Youth sides and Follo officials knew me and had been following me for a while. One agent from Follo was here during the same time and a deal was struck between Mathare and Follo allowing me to move to Norway in January 2008."

His favourite memories of playing football in Kenya are the high school tournaments.

"It was an amazing time with lots of rivalries. Kamukunji Secondary School, Ofafa Jericho High School, Upper Hill School, and Jamhuri High School were bitter rivals and that made the games very tough but exciting. We (Jamhuri) had a very good team and Gor Mahia opted to sign me because of the role I played for Jamhuri in the Nairobi high schools final against Ofafa Jericho in 2007," he recalled.

"Ofafa Jericho won 1-0 but I had an amazing game and that is how I came into the limelight. I really owe a lot to the Deputy Principal at that time, Mr. Okumu, for allowing me to attend training with Gor Mahia as I had to leave school early, and Gor Mahia for believing in me," he added.

He also rates former Tusker midfielder Humphrey Mieno, now based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the best player he has ever played against in the local league.

"He is very skilful on the ball and hard to dispossess. It really is a shame that he is never considered for national duty."

He also has a special place in his heart for former Kenya international Bonaventure Maruti and Belgium-based midfielder Johanna Omolo.

"Bonaventure Maruti has helped very many Kenyan footballers who have played in Norway and other Scandinavian countries. I came to learn that most if not all Kenyan players who have played in Norway professionally came here through him and that is something noble," he said

"Johanna is also doing some good work for the people of Dandora. He is a good player and also doing well off the field. I respect him for the work he is doing through his foundation."

Bwamy has nine caps with Harambee Stars, but he feels he should have done better was it not for the injuries.

"I am happy I got called up by four different coaches. This was a sign that I really was gifted and if not for some injuries and few problems when joining the teams in terms of coming to camp very late as sometimes we had to foot our own tickets, I would have settled in the team,"

"All in all I am thankful to have had my time in Harambee Stars. I trained, played at a high level of football and travelled with the national team representing my country. I have no regrets and I'm happy for everything that happened," he said.

Early in 2019 Bwamy joined top-tier side Baerum SK but never got to feature for the club on the advice of medics. Luckily for him, he had been pursuing law and now works for the Oslo County Government.

"I have to thank Follo because even though the team, later on, got relegated they retained me. In 2017 I became better and played some final games for Follo and actually captained the team. It was good to be back but I had fitness problems due to the amount of training my groin could handle.

"Baerum, which was in the top league, bought me but I had a doctor who advised that artificial grounds would aggravate my injury. I ended up not playing for Baerum at all because they play on artificial turf and I could only play safely on natural grass.

"In 2013, while still playing I got permitted to study law after passing my Norwegian language courses. I first took an inter-conjoined Masters in Social Sciences in 2015 then finished my Masters in Law last year. I now work full time in Oslo County's legal department. That's why I have been away from football for a while and I am happy with the path I took," he said.

Bwamy confessed he had a solid offer from a top Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side last year, but he turned it down.

"To be honest, football is not a priority for me at the moment. I have many friends still in the national team and many are still complaining of the same things as before. I had a good offer to play in the KPL last season but I felt it was not the right move for me. I haven't really retired from the game as yet as I am only 29 and I feel I still have some few years left to play the game but at the moment I am just keeping fit.

He is also a concert pianist on the side.

"I come from a musical family. I've been lucky to train to be a concert pianist and I'm an Steinway and Sons pianist which I do in my free time. Music has always been close to me and an escape place when I was far away from home. I enjoy playing and I am currently working on some musical projects myself."

He also loves visiting his motherland Kenya whenever he can and do charity work.

"I'm in Kenya a lot and I do small projects with schools and churches when home. I try to sponsor some teams and kids who make contact. This is trough donating balls, bibs, shoes, and other equipment."

Bwamy, who is blessed with a five-year-old daughter, is currently in a relationship and hoping to tie the knot in the near future.