Kenya: Govt to Support Sportspersons Affected By Virus

11 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The government has initiated plans to bail out a section of sportsmen and women who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Nation Sport has established.

Different sports federations in the country on Friday told Nation Sport that they had been directed by the Ministry of Sports to identify members of their respective national teams, who have "seriously been affected" by the pandemic, with a view of cushioning them.

Some of the federations that confirmed receiving the directive on diverse dates are - Kenya Hockey Union (KHU), Kenya Taekwondo Federation, Kenya Basketball Federation and Kenya Netball Federation.

The federations said that they received the communication through their respective liaison officers in the Ministry of Sports and it specified that the names should be of national team members only, who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

George Oyoo, the Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) Secretary General said: "We received the directive on Tuesday and forwarded the names yesterday (Thursday)."

He said that most of their members are struggling to fend for themselves and family after several events that KTF had planned to participate in this year were postponed because of the pandemic.

They are the President's Cup Kenya that was planned for April 10-13 in Mombasa and the 2020 World Taekwondo President's Cup in Ivory Coast on May 22 and 23.

Others are Madaraka Cup in Nairobi on May 30 and June 1, Rwanda Genocide Memorial Cup in Kigali in June and Korea Open in South Korea in July.

KHU president Nashon Randieki, who received the directive on Friday said, "It is very clear that we only send names of national team players and technical officials."

While the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had in an earlier interview with NTV said that plans were underway to cushion players, she did not mention the exact date when that will happen.

And after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered that Sh100 million from Sports Fund be used to cushion artists and musicians, calls for the government to bail out sportsmen and women as well became rife.

According to sources, a meeting to discuss how the sportsmen and women will be helped took place on Thursday.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo confirmed that plans to bail out a section of sportsmen and women in the country was underway.

"We are planning to help those who are the most vulnerable and still at very initial stage. However, many well-wishers are coming forth and ring fencing whom they want to support based on their own preferences for their respective sport."

He did not clarify whether the support will be extended to players who are not in the national team, but are doing duty for various sports clubs in the country.

Officials of various sports clubs also confirmed not receiving a directive to submit names of players who are in dire need of the assistance during this pandemic.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.