Tunisia Takes Part in Security Council Consultation Meeting On COVID-19 Crisis

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took part, on Thursday, in a consultation meeting, behind closed doors, of the United Nations Security Council which focused on the repercussions of the "COVID-19" epidemic on security and peace in the world.

During the meeting, the Tunisian delegation discussed the initiative of the President of the Republic to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since the beginning of the epidemic, the Head of State has invited all UN bodies, particularly the Security Council and all international organisations and structures, to fully assume their responsibility in the face of this unprecedented threat, which threatens the security of all humanity and destroys the economies of the world," the members of the delegation, quoted in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed.

On this occasion, Tunisia called on the international community to overcome disputes and put an end to conflicts, at this delicate stage, to devote itself to the mobilisation of international efforts against COVID-19".

The objective is to "face this epidemic, according to a new approach based on international solidarity and international intervention mechanisms, capable of responding to the crisis caused by the new coronavirus," the same source reads.

In this context, Tunisia expressed its support for the call by the Secretary-General of the United Nations for a global ceasefire throughout the world," stressing the importance of mobilising the efforts of all parts of the international community "to spare the populations in conflict zones from further suffering".

Tunisia highlighted the role played by the Security Council, during this delicate juncture, to preserve international security and peace, guarantee the continuation of peacekeeping missions and ensure the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to various regions of the world".

Furthermore, Tunisia called on the member countries of the Security Council to support its draft resolution recently submitted to the United Nations Security Council and to put aside any dispute to focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.