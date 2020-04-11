Tunisia: Meeting of National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority

10 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh chaired the periodic meeting of the National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority in Dar Dhiafa, Carthage, on Friday evening.

The meeting, which was organised through video conferencing technology, was attended by members of the Authority as well as governors.

On this occasion, the participants emphasised the evolution of the epidemiological situation in various regions of the country and the degree of compliance with the instructions of general lockdown and mandatory self-isolation," says a statement of the Prime Ministry.

A presentation was made on the latest developments concerning the repatriation of Tunisians stranded abroad as well as on the preparations undertaken to set up the centres that will receive them.

During this meeting, the emphasis was also placed on the level of supply of the market with basic products and sufficient quantities, the control of prices and distribution channels and the fight against speculation, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.