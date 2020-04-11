Tunisia: Meeting of National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh chaired the periodic meeting of the National COVID-19 Monitoring Authority in Dar Dhiafa, Carthage, on Friday evening.

The meeting, which was organised through video conferencing technology, was attended by members of the Authority as well as governors.

On this occasion, the participants emphasised the evolution of the epidemiological situation in various regions of the country and the degree of compliance with the instructions of general lockdown and mandatory self-isolation," says a statement of the Prime Ministry.

A presentation was made on the latest developments concerning the repatriation of Tunisians stranded abroad as well as on the preparations undertaken to set up the centres that will receive them.

During this meeting, the emphasis was also placed on the level of supply of the market with basic products and sufficient quantities, the control of prices and distribution channels and the fight against speculation, the same source said.