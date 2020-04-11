Tunisia: COVID-19 - Nearly 4,000 Tunisian Nationals to Be Repatriated (Minister)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of repatriation flights for Tunisians still stranded abroad will rise over the next two weeks, said Minister of Transport and Logistics Anouar Maarouf .

A nominative list of four thousand people was established, he said. Efforts will be stepped up to have Tunisians flown back from African countries and Libya, in particular.

Maarouf was speaking at a joint press conference at the seat of the Foreign Affairs Ministry held following a meeting with the ministers of the interior, transport, health, tourism and higher education and scientific research.

Tunisia is taking into account the decisions made by host countries in the repatriation process. This mainly concerns the situation of Tunisian workers whose contract ended and Tunisian students.