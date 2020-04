A DEPUTY director at parliament was granted bail of N$8 000 after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi who confirmed the incident said the man (54) was stopped by the police on Friday night and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol while driving.

The incident occurred around 21h50 at Wanaheda.

A blood sample was taken from the man.

He will appear in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on 14 April.