Uganda: Dr Ddumba, the Ex-Mulago Hospital Head, Dies

11 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Dr Edward Ddumba, who served as executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital from 2006 to 2010, is dead.

At the time of his death, Dr Ddumba was the medical director of St. Francis Hospital Nsambya. He was appointed by the hospital's Board of Governors in May 2016.

He was a neurologist and senior consultant physician. He was a senior medical expert and consultant of Uganda Sickle Cell Rescue Fund in Uganda.

He was previously the Head of Department of Internal Medicine at Mulago National Referral Hospital, and a member of the teaching staff at the Department of Medicine at Makerere University College of Heath Sciences.

