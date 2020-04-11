Mozambique: Journalist Kidnapped in Palma

Photo: Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
A line of police tape at a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at night.
10 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom organisation MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) has expressed its serious concern at the disappearance and apparent kidnapping of Ibraimo Mbaruco, a journalist and news reader on the Palma Community Radio in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Mbaruco was last seen when he left the radio station at about 18.00 on Tuesday. He had worked from 15.00 to 18.00, and then set off for his home on his motorbike.

According to a MISA press release, he was abducted sometime between 18.00 and 19.00. Before the kidnapping he sent a mobile phone text message to one of his colleagues, saying that he was "surrounded by soldiers". After that, Mbaruco did not answer any more calls.

"We have been ringing him since the day he disappeared, but he doesn't attend our calls. His family has also been unable to contact him", said one of Mbaruco's friends. He added that, immediately after the disappearance, his family and colleagues on the community radio, contacted the Palma District Police Command, the District Administrator, and the district Permanent Secretary.

MISA-Mozambique made its own brief investigation and ascertained that Mbaruco is not being held in the Palma barracks.

MISA condemned the abduction and urged the government to use every means to ensure that the journalist is restored to freedom.

"Acts of violence and arbitrary detentions of journalists contradict all the principles of a democracy anchored in the supremacy of the law and in respect for human rights", said MISA. "They also flagrantly violate all the provisions of the Mozambican Constitution concerning freedom of expression and freedom of the press".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.