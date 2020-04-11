Mozambique: Journalist Kidnapped in Palma

Maputo — The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom organisation MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) has expressed its serious concern at the disappearance and apparent kidnapping of Ibraimo Mbaruco, a journalist and news reader on the Palma Community Radio in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Mbaruco was last seen when he left the radio station at about 18.00 on Tuesday. He had worked from 15.00 to 18.00, and then set off for his home on his motorbike.

According to a MISA press release, he was abducted sometime between 18.00 and 19.00. Before the kidnapping he sent a mobile phone text message to one of his colleagues, saying that he was "surrounded by soldiers". After that, Mbaruco did not answer any more calls.

"We have been ringing him since the day he disappeared, but he doesn't attend our calls. His family has also been unable to contact him", said one of Mbaruco's friends. He added that, immediately after the disappearance, his family and colleagues on the community radio, contacted the Palma District Police Command, the District Administrator, and the district Permanent Secretary.

MISA-Mozambique made its own brief investigation and ascertained that Mbaruco is not being held in the Palma barracks.

MISA condemned the abduction and urged the government to use every means to ensure that the journalist is restored to freedom.

"Acts of violence and arbitrary detentions of journalists contradict all the principles of a democracy anchored in the supremacy of the law and in respect for human rights", said MISA. "They also flagrantly violate all the provisions of the Mozambican Constitution concerning freedom of expression and freedom of the press".