Mozambique: Increase of Cargo Through Port of Beira

Maputo — Despite the international economic crisis provoked by the pandemic of the respiratory disease Covid-19, the central Mozambican port of Beira is handling more containerised cargo than initially forecast.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, the Chief Executive Officer of Cornelder Mozambique, the company that operates Beira port, Jan de Vries. guaranteed that this year the port will handle 2.5 million tonnes of cargo.

The increase in the flow of traffic through Beira is largely because several other countries in the region, notably South Africa, have closed their borders. Beira has thus become an alternative for cargo that would otherwise have used South African ports

De Vries said that ships are arriving regularly in Beira, mostly carrying foodstuffs and fertilisers intended for landlocked countries such as Zimbabwe and Zambia.

"The ships and the trucks are coming, and we have created conditions for this", he said. "At the same time it's important that our work does not stop.

De Vries said that, in order to combat the coronavirus that caused Covd-19, more than 30 disinfectant posts have been set up on the port premises.

By road and rail, Beira port traditionally serves Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia and can also be used by Botswana and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.