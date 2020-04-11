Sudan: Troika Statement - One-Year Anniversary of Omar al-Bashir's Ouster

announcement

Washington, DC — The following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Norway.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Norway (the Troika) congratulate the civilian-led transitional government and the people of Sudan on the one-year anniversary of the ouster of Omar al-Bashir and his regime. This created the opportunity to forge a new political order and social contract in Sudan. We commend Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government, as well as other stakeholders, especially those representing civil society, on their efforts to deliver peace, justice, and freedom to the Sudanese people.

We recognize the efforts being made to ensure that the people of Sudan enjoy equality and respect for their human rights, including religious freedom. Sustainable progress in these areas reflects the values and fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people. The Troika, as a witness to the Political Agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council in August 2019, remains steadfast in supporting Sudan’s peaceful, democratic transition.

Sudan has an unprecedented opportunity to advance justice, peace, and development for all people in Sudan and to empower women, youth, and those from traditionally marginalized areas. Much urgent work remains to achieve the goals of the revolution. As an immediate next step, we look forward to seeing progress on forming the Transitional Legislative Council, appointing civilian governors, concluding peace agreements with armed opposition groups, undertaking serious, although initially painful, economic reforms, and increasing the transparency of government finances, including those of the security institutions.

The way forward is more difficult because several of Sudan’s ongoing conflicts are unresolved. The transitional government’s commitment to the permanent ceasefire it announced in October 2019, and the recent extensions of the unilateral ceasefires declared by two rebel groups, are important signs of good will. We support the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global Coronavirus ceasefire and we call on all parties involved in Sudan’s armed conflicts to commit to permanent ceasefires and unhindered humanitarian access. Yet, peace is more than the absence of war, and it is urgent that all parties agree on the terms of a comprehensive peace. We appreciate and welcome reports of progress in the peace negotiations in Juba. We call on all parties, especially those that so far have refused to engage in meaningful negotiations, to join in a comprehensive peace agreement.

We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant additional challenges for Sudan and the Sudanese people. This a test for the all those working for the new Sudan. As well as responding to the pandemic, we recognize the significant economic problems that Sudan continues to face. Progressing a reform program to help address these problems and help stabilize and stimulate the economy would allow the international community to work with and support the civilian led transitional government. It would also help in the response to the pandemic. The Troika countries are committed to helping Sudan in this time of need.

