Nigeria: Police Foil Robbery Attack in Ogun, Lagos

11 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Chiamaka Ozulumba

A special strike force of the Nigerian Police has foiled robbery attempts in communities within Ogun and Lagos states

Announcing this in a statement Saturday, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, said 36 suspects had since been arrested and that the Command had ordered the immediate deployment of operatives to apprehend the remaining miscreants on the run.

He said: "Operatives deployed are Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Anti Robbery Squad, Anti Cultism Squad and Raiders. They will comb various parts of Lagos State to support the efforts of Area Commands and Divisional patrol teams already deployed to the fields to tackle the menace of criminals and clampdown on violent crimes perpetrated by hoodlums."

According to Odumosu, operatives of the Command's RRS are positioned in strategic locations to promptly respond to distress calls.

"Patrols are intensified around markets and stores to prevent hoodlums from stealing and looting while patrol teams are equally deployed to the various communities and streets.

"20 suspects were arrested on April 10, 2020 at about 8pm within Ilaje and Ajah communities for gang violence.

"On April 11, 2020 at about 10am, Area B Command and Apapa Division responded to a distress call at Burma/Creek Road Apapa where seven hoodlums who were engaged in supremacy battle on the street were arrested".

He disclosed that their mission on the street was mainly to steal and loot under the guise of supremacy battle.

"Nine suspects were arrested along Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas after operatives of Lagos State Command successfully foiled numerous robbery attempts on residents in communities under Ogun State, neighbouring Lagos State.'

Odumosu disclosed that investigations were still ongoing and the suspects will soon be charged to Court.

