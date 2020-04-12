Tanzania: 10 Billion/ - Dished Out for Revamping Tazara

The government has dished out 10bn/- to support the revamping of the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) in attaining its goal of operating commercially.

Speaking after inspecting two locomotives in which new traction motors were installed in Mbeya Region recently, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Eng Isack Kamwelwe, said the move will boost efficiency and increase transportation of cargo.

"The money is intended to help the authority to carry out its activities commercially and help it reach the target of five million tonnes in cargo handling per annum," said Eng Kamwelwe.

He observed that the funds had already been spent on procuring 42 new traction motors, among other equipment.

TAZARA Mbeya Regional Workshop Manager, Eng Ezekiel Mong'ateko, noted that two locomotives have already undergone rehabilitation, noting that by the end of next March, the third locomotive will have been completed.

He identified that a single locomotive has the capacity to transport 250,000 tonnes per annum.

"Upon the completion of the other locomotive, it is anticipated that the authority will be in a better position to transport more cargo compared to the current trend. "Currently, the cargo which is being handled by the authority does not exceed 300,000 tonnes less than the expectations... we thank the government for the support," Mr Mong'ateko said.

Besides the locomotives, the authority has also embarked on rehabilitation of wagons at its Dar es Salaam workshop to further increase the capacity of cargo handling.

He disclosed that the rehabilitation exercise will increase the total number of locomotives from 13 to 20 locomotives each with the capacity of 30,000 tonnes.