Nigeria: Kebbi CP to Arrest Unauthorized Police Bodyguards

Kebbi State Police Commissioner (CP), Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, yesterday said he will arrest any unauthorized policeman attached to Very Important Personalities (VIPs) just as he vows to clamp on illegal use of siren.

The CP in a statement yesterday said a special taskforce team would be put in place to ensure enforcement, warning that the task force would not spare those found wanting over the indiscriminate use of diplomatic and covered number plates, unregistered vehicles and deployment of escorts for unauthorized persons..

According to the statement, the CP would be leading a special task force to arrest violators.

"The Task Force would seize their vehicles for unauthorized use of siren, fake private number plates and Spy number plates.The mandate of the special Task Force also includes the arrest of unauthorized policeman attached to VIPs and individuals. I am appealing to the good people of Kebbi State to desist from contravention of such order," the statement said.