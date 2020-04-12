Zimbabwe: Obert Mpofu, Zapu Tiff Escalates

12 April 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Nqobani Ndlovu

ZAPU has claimed that Zanu PF's secretary for administration Obert Mpofu did not voluntarily join the ruling party but was forced to do so to avoid prosecution over alleged stolen funds.

The opposition party was responding to claims by Mpofu that the late Father Zimbabwe and former Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo sold out during the Lancaster House talks.

In an opinion piece recently published by a local weekly Mpofu claimed Nkomo betrayed Zapu's military wing, Zipra and its commanders and went into the talks with the Rhodesian government against advice.

This is because, according to Mpofu, Nkomo's participation was 'largely driven by misleading advice he received from the whites.'

Zapu in a stinging attack on Mpofu sensationally claimed that he never voluntarily joined Zanu PF but only did so to seek protection for fraud crimes.

"Mpofu, in the first, has no authority to talk about Zapu and ZPRA, because he did not have any strategic role in the conduct of the armed struggle.

He was a very junior rank and file soldier in the reconnaissance team before he went to India for training," Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said.

"This is a man who, when he returned from India, joined the customs services department under the Ministry of Finance, where Enos Nkala was Minister.

"Then monies went missing with all evidence pointing at him and Enos Nkala, gave him an alternative to either join Zanu PF openly or face prosecution."

Mpofu, a former Zapu cadre, who defected to Zanu before the 1987 Unity Accord that created Zanu PF, when contacted for comment by Sunday Southern Eye on Friday dismissed the claims as 'nonsensical.'

"That's nonsensical. I don't respond to such nonsense. They are trying to seek relevance," Mpofu said before switching off his mobile phone.

According to a 2010 profile written by John V Austin, a former director at the Harare customs and excise department, Mpofu's stint at the customs department, which he joined as a prefect in 1982 was questionable.

"... In hindsight, there is no doubt in my mind now that Mpofu's time in the customs cepartment had nothing to do with grooming for a fast-track Customs career, but everything to do with a tour of duty under a subversive scheme of cadre deployment," reads in part Austin's profile of Mpofu which also exposes his close links to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, dating back to the 1980s'.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Standard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.