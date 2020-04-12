Uganda: Former Principal Judge Ntabgoba Dies At 84

Former Principal Judge Herbert Ntabgoba has died.

Justice Ntabgoba, 84, died last night shortly after midnight (12:05am) at International Hospital Kampala (IHK).

According to one of his daughters; Ms Justina Ntabgoba, the former administrative head of the High Court, had been unwell for some time and that he had been in and out of the hospital lately.

He was born in the Western District of Kisoro in 1936.

He retired as Principal Judge in 2004 after clocking the retirement age of 65 and he was replaced by Justice James Ogoola in the same capacity.