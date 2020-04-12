Tunisia: Gafsa - Two More COVID - 19 Infections in Cluster Area of Houachia

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 infections were reported in southern Gafsa, Regional Health Director Salem Nasri said on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases jumped to 16, including one recovery, he added.

The new cases were detected as 33 people among the family members of patients were tested, the official told TAP.

Both patients are natives of southern Gafsa. They came into contact with infected people in the district of Houachia, Sidi Ahmed Zarrouk, which was identitified as cluster area on Saturday.

The Governor of Gafsa said the move means the isolation of the district. Police will enforce the decision and inhabitants will be supplied with basic foodstuff.