Kenya: COVID-19 - National Assembly to Limit Chamber to 53 Members, Designated Lobby to Hold More

Nairobi — Only 53 Members of the National Assembly out of 349 will be allowed to take part in next week Tuesday's sitting when the House resumes from it's short recess.

It will be a full in tray for the Parliamentarians who will be considering the tax proposals given by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion Kenyans from the effects of coronavirus.

Speaker Justin Muturi in the new guidelines published on Sunday said the seats will be accorded to members on a first come first served basis safe for those of the House leadership.

"Each seat has been assigned a number," he said.

Muturi said members who wish to take part in the sittings should register through the office of the Clerk Michale Sialai by sending their names via a text message to "0790494055 or send an email to [email protected]".

Members and parliamentary staff aged 58 years and above have been advised to keep off from Parliament precincts with Muturi underscoring the need for the directive sanctioned by the Ministry of Health to be fully implemented.

Those with pre-medical conditions and expectant or lactating mothers have also been encouraged to work from home.

Similarly members who undertook voluntary COVID-19 tests and are yet to receive their results have been asked not to participate with Muturi urging the to "refrain from attending any sittings of the House and its committees".

Exchange of seats while in the chamber by members has also been prohibited.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muturi also directed that those who will be accessing Parliament to at all times wear face masks, a guideline which MoH has maintained is aimed at minimizing the spread of virus that has seen the total number of infections in the country rise to 197.

The number of fatalities rose to 8 on Sunday after a patient in Siaya County succumbed to the disease.

The country's number of recoveries also went up to 25 after one patient was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Muturi further announced that the House leadership was considering introducing virtual debate where members will take part in sessions by the use of computer technology.

"The management is exploring ways of conducting virtual meetings of the House and its Committees which will be informed by the emerging practices," he said.

National lawmakers have been on the receiving end after a section of Kenyans wondered why they were unable to hold sittings to fast track the legislation and passage of the proposals issued by the Head of State especially after a special sitting aborted last week.