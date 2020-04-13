Kenya: Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Launches Sh300 Million COVID-19 Funds Drive

12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Inter-Religious Council of Kenya has launched a Sh 300 million fundraising drive to support vulnerable Kenyans during the Covid-19 restriction period.

The campaign dubbed "Jali" is supported by Religious groups, Civil Society, Private sector, and individuals will target vulnerable populations in informal settlements, people living with disabilities, people with terminal illnesses, the homeless, children and youth, and families of the lower cadre.

It will also target, as a secondary priority, frontline medical workers, security guards, and public service providers in a bid to ensure that they are also catered for as they render essential services to Kenyans.

"Given how crucial the next three months will be as the nation works to flatten the Covid-19 curve, we could experience further limitations on the movement that could greatly impact on the less privileged in society. That is why we are launching this initiative now and are appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to come out in full support in a bid to help our brothers and sisters in need." Dr Francis Kuria Executive Director, Inter-Religious Council of Kenya, said.

"This campaign will be looking at strengthening the resilience of vulnerable people by providing food directly or by way of cash transfers to identified and verified vulnerable populations in informal settlements, urban and peri-urban areas with an emphasis on people with disabilities, people with terminal illnesses, the homeless, children and youth, and families of lower cadre medical workers," he added.

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya comprises nine religious organizations including, Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Hindu Council of Kenya, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops and National Council of Churches of Kenya.

Others members of the council are the Organization of African Instituted Churches, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Shia Asna Ashri Jamaat, Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims, and National Muslim Leaders Forum.

Kenyans can contribute to the fund by sending their donations to the M-Pesa pay bill number 5108221.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.