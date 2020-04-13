Kenya: Woman Hacks Husband and Daughter to Death As They Sleep

12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By George Munene

A court clerk Saturday morning reportedly killed her husband and daughter in a chilling attack at Kioru village in Kirinyaga County.

According to family members, Naomi Wanjiku set upon Charles Murimi, 49, and their daughter Vallerie Njeri, 13, with an axe as they slept around 3am.

The family said that after killing the two, Wanjiku went to her son's house and asked him to open the door.

The son, Felix Njine, opened the door only to be confronted by his mother who was armed with an axe and baying for his blood, saying she was going to kill everyone in the family.

But Njine, luckily, managed to disarm his mother before calling for help from the neighbours who rushed to the scene and were met by lifeless bodies of father and daughter.

Wanjiku is said to have fled as soon as the son alerted the neighbours.

Kirinyaga West police boss Samuel Mwika said that the suspect is being sought.

He said the matter is being treated as murder.

"We are pursuing the clerk so that we can prefer murder charges against her."

The late Murimi worked as a manager at a local private milk firm, while his daughter was a Standard Eight pupil.

The neighbours are now wondering why shy the clerk based at Karatina Law Courts committed the crime.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.