Kenya: 291 Cartons of Fake Face Masks Seized at Namanga Border

12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority this week intercepted and nabbed 291 cartons of counterfeit face masks worth Sh500,000 at Namanga border as they were being brought in the country from Tanzania.

The agency has said it is in the process of investigating the incident for further arrests and prosecution.

According to Hussein Abdi, Namanga Border Post Inspector, Anti-Counterfeit Agency, the number of fake masks in the market have increased, as criminals look to make a killing from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The increased demand for these products poses an opportunity for criminals to capitalize on this vulnerability by selling fake face masks. We have nabbed these counterfeit products as part of our commitment to ensure that people do not take advantage of this Covid-19 pandemic to produce and sell contraband items," he said.

The raid comes at a time when the country has many Kenyans shopping for items to keep their families safe following the presidential directive and from the Ministry of Health officials.

Elema Halake, Executive Director, Anti-Counterfeit Agency said they were working closely with law enforcement agencies to nab more culprits.

COUNTERFEIT

"We are monitoring various places to shield Kenyans from purchasing fake masks and sanitizers as Kenyans work to flatten the curve by preventing the spread of Covid-19," Halake said.

The Authority reassured members of the public that it remains vigilant to detect and seize any counterfeit face masks and sanitizers.

It also reminded Kenyans that it is a criminal offense to deal in counterfeit goods and this punishable by law.

The number of those wearing masks in the country has increased after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said people should wear masks when going to supermarkets and while in open-air markets or risk a fine of Sh20,000 or six months in jail.

At the same time, Kitui County Textile Centre (KICOTEC) has been lauded for churning out as many as 30,000 face masks a day and selling them to private and public hospitals across the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.