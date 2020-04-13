Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Announces Free Water, Electricity

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has earned praise from the African community on social media following his announcement that his government will foot the water and water bills of all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.

In an address to the nation, the Head of State announced that no one in Ghana will have his electricity bill disconnected for the next three months for lack of payment.

"The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."

These measures announced by President Akufo-Addo are aimed at cushioning the public, especially the vulnerable families, from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Further, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians," he added.

The President has since announced a two-week lockdown starting from March 30.

Water is considered a crucial component of fighting the Covid-19 as everyone in Ghana is advised to regularly wash hands with soap to arrest the spread of the virus.

Ghana has recorded more than 200 positive cases of the coronavirus.