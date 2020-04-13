Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Announces Free Water, Electricity

Photo: Presidency, Government of Ghana
President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo.
12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has earned praise from the African community on social media following his announcement that his government will foot the water and water bills of all Ghanaians for the months of April, May and June.

In an address to the nation, the Head of State announced that no one in Ghana will have his electricity bill disconnected for the next three months for lack of payment.

"The Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."

These measures announced by President Akufo-Addo are aimed at cushioning the public, especially the vulnerable families, from effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Further, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians," he added.

The President has since announced a two-week lockdown starting from March 30.

Water is considered a crucial component of fighting the Covid-19 as everyone in Ghana is advised to regularly wash hands with soap to arrest the spread of the virus.

Ghana has recorded more than 200 positive cases of the coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.