Kenya: COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Climb to 197 in 24 Hours

12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mac Otani

Tests carried out in the past 24 hours have seen six more people test positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases in the country to 197.

The spike was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Health, which showed that the new cases were confirmed after 766 people were tested in the past one day.

According to the National Emergency Response Committee, out of the six new cases, five are male and one female.

Five of the persons who have tested positive for coronavirus are Kenyan and one is a foreign national and they are aged between 25 and 59.

Four of the five Kenyans confirmed to have Covid-19 are from the county of Nairobi, while one is from Mombasa county and the other from Siaya county.

Two persons have a history of recent foreign travel from the Middle East while one had travelled from Mombasa and three have no history of recent travel.

The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe team revealed that one more patient has did in Siaya, bringing the total number of Coronavirus deaths in the country to 8.

At the same time, one more patient was discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the number of persons who have recovered from the virus and discharged.

The ministry of health also said 500 contacts are currently being traced, this is after 2,160 contacts were monitored and 1,660 of them have been discharged thus far.

A total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country on March 12.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.