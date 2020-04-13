Kenya: COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Climb to 197 in 24 Hours

Tests carried out in the past 24 hours have seen six more people test positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases in the country to 197.

The spike was announced in a statement from the Ministry of Health, which showed that the new cases were confirmed after 766 people were tested in the past one day.

According to the National Emergency Response Committee, out of the six new cases, five are male and one female.

Five of the persons who have tested positive for coronavirus are Kenyan and one is a foreign national and they are aged between 25 and 59.

Four of the five Kenyans confirmed to have Covid-19 are from the county of Nairobi, while one is from Mombasa county and the other from Siaya county.

Two persons have a history of recent foreign travel from the Middle East while one had travelled from Mombasa and three have no history of recent travel.

The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe team revealed that one more patient has did in Siaya, bringing the total number of Coronavirus deaths in the country to 8.

At the same time, one more patient was discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the number of persons who have recovered from the virus and discharged.

The ministry of health also said 500 contacts are currently being traced, this is after 2,160 contacts were monitored and 1,660 of them have been discharged thus far.

A total of 7,449 samples have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country on March 12.