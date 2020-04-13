Kenya: Embakasi MP Among 34 Arrested for Violating Measures to Tame COVID-19

12 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi was among 34 people arrested on Saturday for violating the social distancing and public gathering directives by the Health Ministry to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The MP was arrested at Ruai Gardens, an entertainment joint situated along the Eastern Bypass alongside 18 others.

Police officers have intensified crackdowns across the county in a move aimed at averting the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In another raid, 17 residents of Nyayo Estate, Nairobi were arrested on Saturday at a birthday party within the Estate.

The 17 were attending a party at the house of one of the officials of the estate association.

The entire group has been forced into a 14-day quarantine after which they will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, a city magistrate and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier were arrested while partying past curfew hours in Nairobi.

The two were among more than 30 people picked up during police raid at a pub in Nairobi's Embakasi area while on a drinking spree despite the government order that all bars be shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19.

To combat the spread of the deadly virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday insisted that people should stay at home over the long Easter weekend and avoid parties and all bars are closed.

The government has also banned all social gatherings, including parties, as part of a raft of measures to stem the transmission of the virus.

Kenya had confirmed 197 cases of the Covid-19 by Sunday with the numbers set to rise further once the government begins mass testing across the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.