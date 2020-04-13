Kenya: Embakasi MP Among 34 Arrested for Violating Measures to Tame COVID-19

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi was among 34 people arrested on Saturday for violating the social distancing and public gathering directives by the Health Ministry to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The MP was arrested at Ruai Gardens, an entertainment joint situated along the Eastern Bypass alongside 18 others.

Police officers have intensified crackdowns across the county in a move aimed at averting the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In another raid, 17 residents of Nyayo Estate, Nairobi were arrested on Saturday at a birthday party within the Estate.

The 17 were attending a party at the house of one of the officials of the estate association.

The entire group has been forced into a 14-day quarantine after which they will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, a city magistrate and a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier were arrested while partying past curfew hours in Nairobi.

The two were among more than 30 people picked up during police raid at a pub in Nairobi's Embakasi area while on a drinking spree despite the government order that all bars be shut down to curb the spread of Covid-19.

To combat the spread of the deadly virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a 10-hour nationwide daily curfew running from 7pm to 5am.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday insisted that people should stay at home over the long Easter weekend and avoid parties and all bars are closed.

The government has also banned all social gatherings, including parties, as part of a raft of measures to stem the transmission of the virus.

Kenya had confirmed 197 cases of the Covid-19 by Sunday with the numbers set to rise further once the government begins mass testing across the country.