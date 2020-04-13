Somalia: Minister Succumbs to Coronavirus

12 April 2020
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Khalif Mumin Tohow, the State Minister for Justice of Hirshabelle, has died in Mogadishu Sunday.

Officials from the Hirshabelle State, including its security minister, have confirmed the cause of Tohow's death as coronavirus.

Tohow was transported to Mogadishu last week from his duty station in Jowhar town, the capital of Hirshabelle State, 90 km north of the Somali capital, following illness.

He was admitted at De Martino Hospital in the city were patients with serious symptoms of Covid-19 are quarantined and treated.

"In Mogadishu the state minister tested positive for coronavirus," Somalia's Ministry of Health said in a statement last week.

The deceased was also a member of Hirshabelle's legislative assembly.

Somalia has reported 21 positive cases of Covid-19 with two recoveries. 17 remain under care.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has stated on Sunday that his government has a limited capacity to deal with Covid-19.

"Somalia is recovering from years of conflict in the sphere of economy and health sector," said President Farmaajo in a widely broadcasted message.

"Despite our low health response capacity, we are going to do our utmost," he added.

