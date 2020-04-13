South Sudan: Malawian Released From South Sudan Jail After 16 Months Torture in Juba

South Sudan court dismissed a fraud case involving a Malawian suspects Biswick Kaswaswa, who was held in Juba's Central Prison, and he has been released 16 months after his arrest.

Kaswaswa was arrested in October 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda in transit to Malawi, on allegations that he misappropriated company funds amounting to $730 000 (over K500 million).

He denied the charges and prosecution failed to prove any wrong doing prompting the court to dismiss the case on March 30 2020.

Kaswawa was working as finance manager for an oil company--Trinity Energy Limited--which has another Malawian, former chief executive officer for National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) Robert Mdeza as chief executive officer.

The Malawian faced tourture during his time in inceceration , which included beating, starvation and denied access to medical services at the hands of South Sudanese National Security Service (NSS), "to force him admit charges he denied".

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kondwani Nankhumwa has confirmed the release of Kaswaswa.

He said Malawi had written the South Sudanese government, using diplomatic channels from the time the suspect was arrested, demanding justice on the matter.

Amnesty International (AI) also pressed South Sudan's Minister of Justice calling for his intervention to ensure that the suspect is brought to court to determine the legality of his continued detention.

Malawi Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Development Programme also raised red flags.