Zimbabwe: Part of Parirenyatwa Hospital to Be Turned Into COVID-19 Treatment Centre - Minister

13 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Parirenyatwa Hospital, the largest referral centre in Zimbabwe, has approved a plan to partition one of its wings into a COVID-19 treatment facility after the government was informed that equipping Wilkins Hospital only in Harare for coronavirus patients was inadequate.

Zimbabwe now has 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases including three deaths.

During a tour of the hospital Sunday, Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo said it was encouraging that the medical facility already had some of the equipment and machinery needed for COVID-19 treatment.

"The hospital is currently in the process of converting part of the hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility," confirmed Moyo after the tour of the hospital.

He assured Zimbabweans that coronavirus cases would be handled well at the referral hospital as extreme caution would be exercised and the COVID-19 unit shall not interfere with the operations of other health facilities at Parirenyatwa.

The giant facility has a maternity unit, out-patients wing, private wards, general public wards, eye centre, a school of nursing and staff residences, among other services.

"There will be no crossing of infections into the hospital as patients will be isolated and this will go a long way in improving service delivery," he said.

The development to set-up a COVID-19 medical facility at Parirenyatwa Hospital, comes at a time the government is facing fierce criticism over perceived reluctance to provide financial resources for building infrastructure for managing and treatment of patients including carrying out mass public tests.

However, Moyo could not give a date as to when work on renovating the COVID-19 medical centre could start, only claiming it would start soon.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.